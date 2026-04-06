The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the alleged threat issued against Channels Television presenter Seun Okinbaloye by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. In a joint statement issued Monday and signed…...

The Nigeria Guild of Editors (NGE) and the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) have called on President Bola Tinubu to investigate the alleged threat issued against Channels Television presenter Seun Okinbaloye by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

In a joint statement issued Monday and signed by NGE President Eze Anaba, General Secretary Onuoha Ukeh, and SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the groups condemned the remark and urged authorities to “promptly, thoroughly, transparently and effectively investigate the threat.”

They also called for protection for Seun Okinbaloye and other media professionals, warning that threats against journalists undermine democratic accountability.

“The Tinubu government should urgently take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Mr Okinbaloye and other journalists facing threats to their safety and security solely for peacefully exercising their human rights and carrying out their legitimate journalistic work,” the statement read.

The controversy stems from comments made by Wike during a media chat in Abuja, where he reacted to remarks by Okinbaloye on Politics Today regarding the 2027 elections.

“I was surprised yesterday (Thursday); totally surprised when I was watching Politics Today. Seun, if there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him,” the minister said.

Responding, the NGE and SERAP warned that press freedom in Nigeria is facing increasing threats, stressing that public officials must remain open to scrutiny.

“We are seriously concerned that press freedom is in a ‘downward spiral,’ with increasing intimidation, harassment, threats, and attacks against journalists and media freedom across the country,” the groups said.

They added that journalists retain their constitutional rights to freedom of expression, noting: “Like every individual, Okinbaloye is entitled to exercise his right to freedom of expression as a fundamental human right, including the right to seek, receive, and impart information of public interest. His role as a journalist does not diminish or deprive him of this right.”

While acknowledging that Wike had since clarified his statement, the organisations insisted the remark was inappropriate.

“Although Mr Wike has sought to clarify his remarks, the threat should never have been made in the first place. The objective of those who threaten journalists remains the same: to chill public interest reporting by increasing the risks faced by journalists. Such conduct undermines press freedom and democratic accountability. This must stop,” they said.

The groups also decried what they described as a growing culture of impunity surrounding attacks on journalists, citing Nigeria’s decline in global press freedom rankings.

“The continuing failure by the Nigerian authorities to uphold press freedom and to effectively investigate and prosecute the growing cases of threats and attacks against journalists has emboldened those who wish to silence them,” the statement added.

They further warned against the increasing use of lawsuits often referred to as strategic lawsuits against public participation (SLAPPs) to intimidate journalists, and urged the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, to work with relevant agencies to address threats against media practitioners since May 29, 2023.