The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has finally secured a permanent headquarters, ending 28 years of operating without one.

The breakthrough was made possible through the intervention of the Honourable Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, underscoring the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening the creative sector.

During a courtesy visit to the Minister in Abuja, NFVCB’s Director-General, Dr. Shaibu Husseini, expressed deep appreciation for her role in securing the property, which had earlier been recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in 2017.

“After almost three decades, the NFVCB now has a permanent home under the Honourable Minister’s guidance and support,” Dr. Husseini said. “This will not only boost our capacity but also enable us to establish a museum dedicated to Nigeria’s audiovisual heritage. We remain committed to advancing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda through our mandate.”

He also appealed for continued ministerial support in renovating the building to meet operational needs and to position it as a creative hub.

Responding, Minister Musawa commended Dr. Husseini’s dedication, describing him as passionate and resilient. She noted that his leadership is producing tangible results aligned with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda for the cultural and creative industries.

“I am proud to celebrate this milestone with the NFVCB. This achievement marks a new era for the board and will help us showcase Nigeria’s cultural identity globally while driving growth in the creative economy,” she said.

Looking ahead, the NFVCB announced plans to set up a museum within the new headquarters to preserve and showcase Nigeria’s rich film and cultural heritage. The DG also invited the Minister to the board’s upcoming Digital Conference in November, aimed at strengthening collaboration with stakeholders.

This achievement not only provides NFVCB a permanent base but also reflects the Federal Government’s wider commitment to cultural preservation, creative growth, and sustainable development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.