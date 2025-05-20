President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ibrahim Musa Gusau has been installed as President of the West African Football Union (Zone B).

Gusau’s instalment followed the resignation of the Kurt Edwin

Simeon-Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association, who left the WAFU B number one seat following his election into the Executive Committee of the Confederation of African Football two months ago.

WAFU B headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire reported that Gusau

“enjoys strong support among the zone’s members to bring continuity and dynamism to WAFU Zone B.”

Gusau has been President of the NFF since 30th September 2022, and was First Vice President of WAFU B before this fresh elevation.

The instalment comes less than 24 hours after the Nigeria U20 boys,

Flying Eagles, won the bronze medals at the 2025 Africa U20 Cup of

Nations finals in Egypt, with a ticket to the FIFA U20 World Cup finals to boot.