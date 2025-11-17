Following the Super Eagles’ Sunday defeat and disqualification in the World Cup Qualifiers Playoff against DR Congo, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered a heartfelt apology to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian populace. In a Monday Statement made available to TVC, NFF state...

Following the Super Eagles’ Sunday defeat and disqualification in the World Cup Qualifiers Playoff against DR Congo, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has tendered a heartfelt apology to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian populace.

In a Monday Statement made available to TVC, NFF stated that the loss” remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride.”

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Football Federation wishes to openly and sincerely apologise to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), to the Federal Government as a whole; and to millions of Nigerians, most especially our passionate, loyal football fans, following the Super Eagles failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

“Sunday’s loss to DR Congo in the Africa Play-off Final in Rabat remains a moment of profound sadness for Nigerian football. For a nation where the Super Eagles serve as a symbol of unity, hope, and collective pride, missing out on the World Cup for a second consecutive time is a disappointment of great weight and emotional depth.”

The statement added, “The NFF, the technical crew, and the players understand the gravity of this moment. We understand the expectations Nigerians rightly hold. We understand the passion and sacrifice of a country that has always stood firmly behind its team, through triumphs and trials. And we recognise that our collective effort did not deliver the outcome this nation deserved.

“In the dressing room after the match, the pain among the players was palpable. Many struggled to speak.”

The statement continued, “Throughout the long journey of this qualification campaign, we were privileged to receive enormous support from the Federal Government through the National Sports Commission, the National Assembly, key Ministries, Departments and Agencies, our diplomatic missions, the media, and, above all, the passionate fans whose devotion remains unmatched anywhere in the world.”

“Football in Nigeria is more than a game. It is a national language. A bridge across cultures, a source of pride and emotional identity. A powerful symbol of unity that binds over 200 million people as one family. We owe it to this nation to honour that bond with sincerity, accountability, and action.”

The statement further reads, “As we look forward, our immediate attention turns to the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, which begins shortly. This tournament presents an opportunity for healing, for renewal, and for demonstrating the resilience that has always defined Nigerian football.

“In the coming days, the NFF Board and Management will enter into a rigorous review process, honest, uncompromising, and strategic. We will evaluate the technical, administrative, and structural gaps that led to this outcome. And we will take decisive steps to reposition our national teams for future success.”

“We make this solemn commitment to the people of Nigeria: We will rebuild trust. We will restore pride. We will reclaim our standing on the global stage. We will not allow this disappointment to be the final word on Nigerian football.

“Nigeria is a nation of resilience, of spirit, of unyielding hope. Just as our people rise from every challenge, so too will the Super Eagles,” the statement concluded.