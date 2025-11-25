A newlywed groom, Abubakar Abdulkarim, popularly known as Dan Gaske, has reportedly been stabbed to death by his wife just three days after their wedding ceremony in Jibia town, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State. The couple had tied the knot on Thursday, November 18, 2025. Tragedy struck ...

A newlywed groom, Abubakar Abdulkarim, popularly known as Dan Gaske, has reportedly been stabbed to death by his wife just three days after their wedding ceremony in Jibia town, Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The couple had tied the knot on Thursday, November 18, 2025.

Tragedy struck on Sunday afternoon when residents said the wife allegedly attacked Abdulkarim while he was asleep, delivering a fatal wound to his neck.

A relative, Aminu Danladi, recounted spending the morning of the incident with the deceased, making plans for a family visit later that day.

Abdulkarim returned home to prepare for the visit before news broke of his death. Danladi refuted rumours of a forced marriage, stating the couple had maintained good relations prior to their wedding.

Sources said the wife, identified as Zainab Muhammad, is in her 20s and from Katsina metropolis.

She was introduced to the groom by his nephew, her former classmate at Government Girls Secondary School, Jibia.

The groom’s family reportedly was unaware that Zainab had been previously married and divorced.

The killing is believed to have occurred between 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. After the incident, the wife allegedly went to a neighbour’s home seeking food, arousing suspicion among older women in the community. They followed her back home, where they discovered Abdulkarim’s body and alerted security operatives.

READ ALSO: NRC Hosts First Nigerian Wedding On Moving Train

Police have confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is ongoing.

Police Public Relations Officer in Katsina, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, in a statement on Monday, said, “On November 23rd, 2025, at about 1:30pm, a report was received at the Jibia Division that one Abdullahi (not his real name), a newly wedded groom, was found motionless in a pool of blood in his residence situated in Tashar Buja quarters, Jibia Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the report, detectives were quickly drafted to the scene, where the victim was found lying motionless in a pool of blood with a deep cut to his neck. The victim was taken to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention; unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on arrival by the doctor on duty.

“One person is in custody, suspected to be in connection with the offence as investigation is underway to unravel the circumstances surrounding the unfortunate incident.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, CP Bello Shehu, assured the public of a diligent and thorough investigation into the matter and urged anyone with useful information to come forward and assist the investigation.”