The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has delivered his highly anticipated prophecies for the 2026 New Year, foretelling a recovery in the economy and a reversal in the emigration trends in Nigeria. Adeboye stated this during the church’s annual cross-...

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has delivered his highly anticipated prophecies for the 2026 New Year, foretelling a recovery in the economy and a reversal in the emigration trends in Nigeria.

Adeboye stated this during the church’s annual cross-over service at Redemption City on New Year’s Eve, while offering a message of hope for Nigeria and cautious optimism for the international community.

In a video clip going viral on Thursday, the cleric disclosed that the prophecy is a two-part message, noting he would pray further and seek divine order about the second part before voicing it in the coming week.

“This year, there will be a reduction in hunger. He says small and medium enterprises will begin to blossom,” Adeboye declared.

Adeboye revealed that Nigeria will experience a “reverse japa” phenomenon, often referred to as “Japada,” where citizens who migrated abroad will begin returning home.

“He says something that I can only put down as reverse japa. And many who japa will come back home,” the cleric said.

On the international front, the prophecies offered a mix of relief and environmental warnings, noting that the likelihood of a major global conflict is lower in 2026 than in the previous year.

“On the international scene, he says the chance of a major war is less this year than last year.

“As far as the weather is concerned, He says the pattern will be similar to 2025 except there is the chance of a couple of major hurricanes,” he said.

“Daddy says 2026 will be more remarkable than 2025. He says that the wind that has been blowing since 2024 will continue to blow more strongly than before.

“He says there will be more opportunities this year than last year, more breakthroughs, more successes, more victories and less failures.”

“He says a lot of testimonies this year will begin with God remembered me at last,” Adeboye concluded.

The crossover service, which concluded in the early hours of January 1, has sparked heated debate on social media, particularly on X, where users are dissecting the General Overseer’s ‘reverse japa’ prediction as Nigerians enter the new year with a blend of optimism, scepticism, and curiosity.”

@Dannymasterp wrote, “ Let’s hope it happens and sure it’s going to happen because the Master Strategist Jagaban himself has a stronger plan for this year 2026 on how to make sure poverty is eradicated in our country, Nigeria, and this current new tax reform and tax variation is going to help a lot lift as many as possible out of poverty.”

@DaSTReet5 wrote, “ Baba werey! I don’t know which angels he huddled with to draft these so-called economic plans that will magically wipe out hunger by 2026. And exactly how do they expect to convince Nigerians to abandon a developed, working country like the UAE, US or the UK for this undeveloped, failed asset we call home?”

@Chibuzo85836523 wrote, “ When people bring out His old prediction for evaluation, some people will start to behave as if they were not here with us when He commanded Naira to rise some years ago.”

@ali_of_asworld wrote, “ Reduction in hunger, a reversal of japa… Nigeria is waking up in 2026. Let’s see if the government matches the prophecy or if this will just stay in the pulpit. Time to put words into action, not just faith.”

@MrEbubechukwu wrote, “ All I see is a bunch of delusional flock of sheep waiting for an unrealistic prophecy. I pity you all that think there’s an actual Man of God, they’re all religious psychopaths that got famous with lots of gullible followers.”