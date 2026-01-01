Cross River State Governor Of Cross river State, Bassey Otu, has urged Cross Riverians to sustain unity and collective purpose as the state enters 2026, describing inclusive governance as the foundation for sustainable development and shared prosperity. The call is contained in the governor’s 2026...

Cross River State Governor Of Cross river State, Bassey Otu, has urged Cross Riverians to sustain unity and collective purpose as the state enters 2026, describing inclusive governance as the foundation for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The call is contained in the governor’s 2026 New Year’s message titled “Together, We Flourish,” signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Linus Obogo.

In the message, Governor Otu expressed gratitude to God for life and preservation, noting that many who began the year 2025 with the state did not live to see the New Year. He reflected on the journey of his administration so far, reiterating that governance, from inception, was deliberately structured to be participatory and collaborative.

According to the message, this conviction informed the launch of the Think Cross River initiative—an attitudinal reorientation programme designed to encourage citizens to place the collective interest of the state above personal considerations.

The message explained that the philosophy of togetherness guided the establishment of key advisory and governance structures, including the State Elders’ Forum, Economic Management Team, Strategic Policy Advisory Committee, and the Party Caucus Forum, all constituted to provide strategic insight and technical guidance in the management of state affairs.

It further stated that the composition of the governor’s cabinet reflects the diversity of Cross River State, with representation drawn from ethnic nationalities, local government areas, and senatorial districts—described as verifiable indices of inclusive governance.

The message noted that this unity of purpose has translated into visible progress across sectors, with achievements recorded over the past two and a half years attributed to collective resolve, consistent teamwork, and shared responsibility.

On agriculture, the message disclosed that the administration has repositioned the sector as the backbone of the state’s economy through crop-specific clusters—rice in Ndok Ogoja, cassava in Odukpani and Obubra, oil palm in Boki and Akamkpa, cocoa in Etung and Ikom, and coffee cultivation across the state. It also announced the inauguration of a Value Chain Policy Strategy Committee for cocoa, oil palm, and coffee.

To enhance productivity, the message stated that 108 three-wheel tractors have been distributed to farmers’ cooperatives, while 100 fishing and commercial boats were provided to riverine communities. It added that oil palm estates are being repositioned through Public-Private Partnerships, while digital soil mapping has been completed to guide prospective agro-investors. The Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone, in partnership with the African Development Bank, was also highlighted.

On infrastructure, the message described the Bakassi Deep Seaport as the state’s most significant economic game-changer, noting that the Federal Executive Council approved the project with an initial capital outlay of $2.27 billion. It disclosed that the state received the Certificate of Compliance on December 17, 2025, paving the way for the formal groundbreaking.

The message further revealed that Cross River State has successfully reclaimed Tinapa Business and Resort Limited from AMCON after years of inactivity, with engagements already underway with investors to revive the facility.

Governor Otu urged Cross Riverians to remain united, reaffirming his commitment to leading a government anchored on unity, continuity, and shared prosperity.