The Governor of Kebbi State, Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, has extended warm New Year felicitations to the people of the state, urging them to embrace unity, peace, and collective responsibility as they step into 2026.

In his New Year message, the Governor described the New Year as a moment for sober reflection on national and global developments, calling on citizens to renew their commitment to harmony, stability, and mutual coexistence for the overall progress of Kebbi State and Nigeria at large.

Governor Idris enjoined residents to remain patriotic, peace-loving, and law-abiding, stressing that genuine love for the nation begins with respect, tolerance, and compassion for one another within communities.

He further appealed to the people to sustain fervent prayers and collective efforts towards building a stronger, more prosperous, and resilient Kebbi State, noting that meaningful development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

The Governor assured the people that the 2026 Budget of Transformation and People’s Empowerment would translate into tangible improvements in their living standards through expanded income-generating opportunities, improved healthcare services, access to quality education, and sustained infrastructural development across the state.

Reaffirming the unwavering commitment of his administration to the welfare and security of the people, Dr Nasir Idris noted that the Kebbi State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, is intensifying efforts to decisively tackle the challenge of insecurity.

He expressed optimism that the New Year 2026 would usher in greater development, enhanced empowerment initiatives, and improved service delivery, while calling on all stakeholders to support government efforts in making Kebbi State a peaceful and prosperous home for all.