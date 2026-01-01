The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to deepen collaboration between government and citizens focused on building a prosperous, inclusive, and economically diversified in the New Year. This was disclosed in an appreciation message and a New Year address to the people of the state, sh...

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has pledged to deepen collaboration between government and citizens focused on building a prosperous, inclusive, and economically diversified in the New Year.

This was disclosed in an appreciation message and a New Year address to the people of the state, shared on his official X handle on Thursday.

Dapo wrote, “As we step into 2026, we sincerely appreciate the people of Ogun State for their continued support and resilience.

“This new year offers another opportunity to deepen collaboration between government and citizens as we remain focused on building a prosperous, inclusive, and economically diversified Ogun State through strategic infrastructure and human capital development, guided by our Building Our Future Together vision and the ISEYA Development Agenda.”

The Governor also stated that, “In the spirit of compassion and rehabilitation, we exercised the prerogative of mercy by granting clemency to 71 inmates, including early releases, compassionate discharges, and commutation of sentences, reinforcing our belief in second chances and reintegration into society.

“We also recorded significant economic progress, with our GDP estimated at ₦17 trillion and Internally Generated Revenue growing to ₦250 billion, alongside major infrastructure achievements such as the Gateway International Airport, over 1,500 kilometres of roads, and ongoing work on inland dry ports.”

“Across healthcare, education, agriculture, social investment, women’s empowerment, job creation, and security, we continued to deliver people-focused governance. From expanded health insurance coverage and improved medical facilities to skills empowerment, farmer support, business grants, and strengthened security architecture, our commitment remains unwavering.

“As we move forward, we assure our people of inclusive governance, active citizen participation, and sustained efforts toward shared prosperity and lasting development,” the statement concluded.