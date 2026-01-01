Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents of the state to remain united, resilient, and committed to collective progress as he ushered in the 2026 New Year. In his New Year message to the people of Ondo State, the governor reflected on 2025 as a year marked by both trials and tr...

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has called on residents of the state to remain united, resilient, and committed to collective progress as he ushered in the 2026 New Year.

In his New Year message to the people of Ondo State, the governor reflected on 2025 as a year marked by both trials and triumphs, noting that the state was able to overcome challenges through resilience, faith, and the support of its citizens.

He expressed gratitude to residents for their unwavering trust and confidence in his administration.

Governor Aiyedatiwa acknowledged the role of divine grace in sustaining the people of the state, describing Ondo as a land defined by resilience, dignity, and hope.

He commended the contributions of farmers, traders, fishermen, teachers, artisans, civil servants, youths, and elders, noting that their enduring spirit of hard work remains the greatest asset of the Sunshine State.

He also paid tribute to traditional, religious, and political leaders, as well as workers, students, artisans, women, youths, civil society organisations, and the media for their collaboration and support in building a more peaceful and prosperous Ondo State.

Governor Aiyedatiwa further expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for what he described as courageous and visionary leadership at the national level, adding that the president’s reforms have created opportunities for subnational governments to advance the welfare of their people.