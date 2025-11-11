The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has officially unveiled his Vision, Mission, and Command Philosophy for the Nigerian Navy, setting a strategic framework to guide the service in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities. Vice Admiral Abbas outlined the Navy’s Vision as:...

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has officially unveiled his Vision, Mission, and Command Philosophy for the Nigerian Navy, setting a strategic framework to guide the service in fulfilling its constitutional responsibilities.

Vice Admiral Abbas outlined the Navy’s Vision as: “To develop a modern, agile and professional naval force dedicated to securing Nigeria’s maritime interests and advancing national security objectives in synergy with other security agencies.”

He described the Mission of the service as: “To deploy a highly motivated and professional naval force capable of safeguarding Nigeria’s maritime interests and contributing effectively to joint operations in defence of national sovereignty and maintenance of internal stability.”

The CNS’s Command Philosophy emphasises: “To lead with unwavering integrity and purposeful resolve; enforcing discipline, merit and accountability as the bedrock of professionalism, while promoting personnel welfare and inspiring a mission-ready force dedicated to excellence and service to the nation.”

According to the Nigerian Navy, these guiding statements will serve as the foundation for repositioning the service, ensuring it continues to meet emerging national security challenges and safeguard Nigeria’s maritime domain effectively.