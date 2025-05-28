Hamas’s Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar has been “eliminated”, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said.

Sinwar was one of Israel’s most wanted and the younger brother of the militant group’s former leader Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in a gun battle with Israeli troops last year.

Speaking to parliament on Wednesday, Mr Netanyahu included Mohammed Sinwar in a list of Hamas leaders killed in Israeli strikes.

The development comes after one person was killed and 48 others injured after a crowd overwhelmed an aid hub in Gaza, according to local health officials.

Yahya Sinwar masterminded the October 2023 attacks on Israel and took over as overall leader of the group after Israel killed his predecessor Ismail Haniyeh in Iran.