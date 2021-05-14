The Nigerian Exports Promotion Council has assured local exporters of access to global certification that is needed to export food products to the global market.

The certification, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, is required to penetrate the international market for processed value-added products, particularly food items.

NEPC Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Mr Segun Awolowo, who was represented by the Director, Product Department, NEPC, Mr William Ezeagu, disclosed thos during a one-day awareness training programme on HACCP in Lagos on Tuesday.

He stressed the competitive nature of the global market, saying that to compete, exportable food products needed to strive to acquire additional non-mandatory certifications.

He said, “Non-mandatory certifications (example, ISO, HACCP, Good Manufacturing Practises, etc.,) are global certifications, trusted by consumers and end-users of products and services, and are attained, based on the reputation of the certifying bodies.”