The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has raised alarm over the rising cases of fuel tanker accidents in Jigawa State, urging residents to avoid scooping petrol from fallen tankers to prevent loss of lives and property.

NEMA’s Territorial Coordinator for Kano and Jigawa, Nura Abdullahi, gave the warning during a one-day public sensitization campaign held at Shuwarin Market along the Dutse–Kano highway.

The campaign followed a disturbing rise in tanker-related accidents in the state.

In the past six months alone, Jigawa has recorded at least seven incidents, including the deadly Majia explosion which claimed more than 200 lives.

The awareness event brought together stakeholders from the emergency sector, including drivers, local residents, traditional rulers and security agencies.

Community members were advised to keep a safe distance from accident scenes, alert authorities, and avoid attempting to collect spilled fuel.

NEMA officials said such actions increase the risk of fire and explosions.

The event also featured a live simulation exercise on emergency response, involving the Federal and State Fire Services, the Red Cross, Police, Civil Defence, NDLEA, the National Orientation Agency, and others.

During a review session, participants identified key challenges in emergency coordination and proposed measures to strengthen collaboration and public awareness.

The agency urged Nigerians to prioritise safety and avoid actions that could endanger lives in the aftermath of road accidents.