The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has introduced fresh guidelines for the disbursement of upkeep loans, linking payments strictly to the academic calendar of each institution.

According to the directive, students will only receive upkeep loans for their current academic session. Once a school year ends, payments for that session will automatically stop. Students entering a new academic year must reapply to access upkeep support and institutional fee coverage for that session.

To enhance transparency, the NELFUND loan portal is being upgraded to show only the upkeep loans collected within a given academic session. Institutions have also been directed to upload their academic calendars promptly to ensure their students benefit fully throughout the school year.

NELFUND reaffirmed its commitment to providing fair, transparent, and efficient loan services to Nigerian students and urged all stakeholders to support the smooth rollout of this policy.