Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted a 42-year-old Indian lady, Ms. Neetu Neetu at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, MAKIA, Kano, with 72 parcels of heroin factory sealed in wafer wraps and packaged as chocolates.

The class A drug consignment weighing a total of 11 kilograms was recovered from Neetu’s luggage after a thorough search, following processed credible intelligence, during an inward clearance of Qatar Airways flight QR1431 from Bangkok, Thailand via Vietnam and Doha at the arrival hall of the Kano airport on Friday 14th March 2025.

The arrest of Neetu signifies a growing attempt by drug trafficking organisations to hire white ladies and foreign nationals to move illicit drugs through the Nigerian borders, a bid that vigilant NDLEA operatives have consistently frustrated with the aid of modern technological tools and proactive intelligence, says Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) in his immediate reaction to Neetu’s arrest.

In another interdiction operation in Kano, NDLEA officers on Thursday 20th March arrested a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele with a 50-litre steel gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria- Kano road.

Based on credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

While Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at Gunduwawa area of Kano on Wednesday 19th March with 27kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, a female suspect Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state on Tuesday 18th March.

In Lagos, the duo of Olumuyiwa Kolawole and Samod Adisa were nabbed with 67.5kg skunk in Mushin just as 100.8kg of same psychoactive substance was recovered from the store of two fleeing suspects in Anifowoshe area of Mushin while Isah Idris was arrested in Apapa with 4.5kg skunk; 600grams of tramadol 225mg and 30litres of codeine syrup on Tuesday 18th March. Another suspect, Yahaya Mohamed, was arrested same day in Ikotun area of the state with different quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Across the country, NDLEA Commands and formations continued to intensify their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) social advocacy sensitization engagements in schools, markets, motor parts, work places and worship centres in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos; Hakimi Secondary School, Mokwa, Niger state; Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra state; Ikole City College, Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti state; Government Day Secondary School, Sunane, Sokoto state; and Government Day Secondary School, Jada, Adamawa state, among others.

While commending the officers and men of MAKIA, Lagos, and Kano Commands of the Agency for the arrests and seizures, its Chairman/Chief Executive, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), noted with satisfaction the balance in drug supply and demand reduction efforts of all the formations nationwide, even as he charged them not to relent.