The operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have dismantled a social media drug network responsible for the distribution of illicit substances packaged as imported christmas cookies and snack in Lekki area of Lagos state.

In a Sunday statement signed Femi Babafemi, Femi Babafemi, the Director of Media and Advocacy, two individuals suspected to be the masterminds behind the operation were arrested in Lagos.

The statement reads, “Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered and dismantled a social media network used to distribute illicit substances packaged as imported Christmas cookies and snacks with two masterminds arrested and taken into custody after a raid on their hideout in Lekki area of Lagos.

“The drug syndicate run by the duo of Deji Adesanya and Olubiyi Majekodunmi had imported consignments of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis and a variety of colourful designer sachets with pictures and labels of cookies and snacks printed on them, and used to package the psychoactive substance in retail quantities.

“Following credible intelligence about the activities of the syndicate which operates and distributes through a WhatsApp platform, NDLEA operatives on Saturday 22nd November 2025, raided their apartment at Ojulari street, Ikate area of Lekki, where a large quantity of the designer sachets and 5kilograms of Loud were recovered from them at the point of their arrest.”

In a similar operation in Lagos, “NDLEA operatives on Thursday, 27th November arrested a 38-year-old drug kingpin, Philip Ucheka, while taking delivery of 110 pouches of Canadian Loud weighing 55.6kg at Ladipo area of Mushin. At the point of his arrest, three delivery vehicles were also seized from him.

“At a courier company in Lagos, 100grams of Loud concealed in a teddy bear imported from Thailand were intercepted on Thursday, 27th November, while a consignment of 548 capsules of tramadol hidden in bottles of Vitamin C and Magnesium going to the United Kingdom was recovered at another logistics firm the following day, Friday 28th November.”

Also in Oyo state, “NDLEA officers on patrol along Lagos -Ibadan expressway on Saturday 29th November nabbed a suspect Wasiu Kareem, 55, with 8,000 ampoules of pentazocine injection; 590 bottles of codeine syrup; 1,500 pills of Co-codamol and 9,900 capsules of tramadol.”

In another operation in Ondo State, “No fewer than seven suspects were arrested on Monday, 24th November, when NDLEA operatives raided the Ipe forest in Akoko South East area of Ondo State, where they recovered 3,077 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis. Those arrested include: John Ede; Ede Ndubuisi; Ikenna Abe; Eze Chukwuma; Maduabuchi Odo; Nnaji Chudubem and George Okowor.

“While Anthony Sylvester, 49, was arrested along the Okene/Lokoja highway, Kogi state, conveying 649kg skunk in a truck on Wednesday, 26th November, NDLEA officers at the Seme Special Area Command on Friday, 28th November, raided a warehouse at Ashipa, Seme border area of Badagry, Lagos, where they arrested a suspect, Abubakar Shuaibu, 33, with 487 blocks of skunk weighing 243.5kg.”

Also in Kano, “Tsalha Alasan, 47, was arrested along Zaria-Kano road with 137kg skunk on Monday, 24th November, while three suspects: Godspower Appeal, 50; Ernest Upong, 55; and Godday Chukwudi, 38, were nabbed on Wednesday, 26th November with 322 blocks of skunk weighing 209kilograms at Fanshanu village, Toro LGA, Bauchi state. A black Toyota Highlander jeep marked ABJ 533 EA used in conveying the consignment was also recovered from them.”

Another operation led to the arrest of “a suspect John Ekojo, 51, arrested with 210.15kg skunk along Abuja/Jos highway on Saturday 29th November, while a couple: Abdullahi Abubakar, 45, and Jamila Abdullahi, 35, were nabbed along Abuja/Kaduna highway with 725 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition concealed in a sack of maize just as another suspect Awwal Sabiu, 20, was caught with 400 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition at Abuja/Kaduna tollgate on Friday 28th November.”

The Chairman of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd), while commending the officers and men of DOGI, Lagos, Ondo, Oyo, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Seme and Bauchi Commands for the various successful operations, enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing balanced approach to the drug control efforts of the Agency.