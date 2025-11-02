In its nationwide campaign against illegal drug business, the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 20-year-old rising music sensation, Godspower George Osahenrumwen, popularly known as Steady Boy, while attempting to take delivery of a large consignment of cannabis ...

In its nationwide campaign against illegal drug business, the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a 20-year-old rising music sensation, Godspower George Osahenrumwen, popularly known as Steady Boy, while attempting to take delivery of a large consignment of cannabis concealed in three cartons of bathtub arriving from the United States.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by Femi Babafemi, the agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy.

According to the statement, the shipment was seized upon arrival at the import shed of the Muritala Muhammed International Airport, aboard a DHL flight.

The statement revealed that Steady boy was part of a drug syndicate, together with his manger who is currently at large.

The statement reads, “A music artist, Godspower George Osahenrumwen, whose stage name is Steady Boy was on Thursday 30th October arrested by NDLEA operatives while attempting to take delivery of a large consignment of Loud, a strain of cannabis concealed inside three cartons of bathtub imported along with other items such as cloths and gadgets from New York, United States.

“This followed the seizure of the shipment which arrived the import shed of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja Lagos from US aboard a DHL flight on Tuesday 28th October.

“The 20-year-old music artist was nabbed at Bougain Villa, Primewater Gardens 2, Freedom way, Lekki Lagos when he showed up as the consignee to take delivery of the 140 bags of Loud with a gross weight of 77.20kg on behalf of a syndicate, which includes his manager, Zion Osazee Omigie (a.k.a Zee Money) who is currently at large.”

The statement further revealed that the “operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered a clandestine laboratory where Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis is being produced in a residential building located at Ajao estate, Isolo Lagos with large quantities of freshly cooked Colos and various precursor chemicals for drug production recovered and the 30-year-old lab owner, Stephen Kelechi Imoh arrested.”

It added, “The discovery followed months of intelligence gathering on possible Colos laboratories in Lagos after NDLEA officers intercepted consignments of freshly produced Colos in March and May 2025 in the state, a development that suggested that the dangerous psychoactive substance, which was hitherto imported into the country, was now locally produced.

“The effort paid off on Thursday 30th October 2025 when NDLEA officers raided the residential apartment in Ajao estate, Isolo Lagos which Kelechi converted to a laboratory for cooking Colos, a strain of cannabis produced with the psychoactive plant and various chemicals. Recovered from the apartment include: freshly cooked Colos weighing 16.2 kilograms; ADB-CHMNACA Cannabinol -1.7kg; Potassium Carbonate -4.5kg and Dibromobutane – 91 litres.”

TVC previously reported that the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brigadier General Buba Marwa , says the agency has arrested 45,853 drug offenders, seized over 8.5 million kilograms of illicit substances, and secured 9,263 convictions in the last 30 months under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

He disclosed this during an award ceremony in Abuja where 220 personnel were honoured for outstanding performance and 15 senior officers decorated with new ranks.