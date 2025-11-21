In an intense campaign against drug offences, the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 230 individuals suspected of various drug-related offences across several areas in Kano State. The state commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, disclosed during a press briefing o...

In an intense campaign against drug offences, the operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have arrested 230 individuals suspected of various drug-related offences across several areas in Kano State.

The state commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, disclosed during a press briefing on Friday in Kano that the command recorded significant achievements in the fight against drug abuse, leading to the interception of hard substances and recovery of weapons.

He added, the recent operations were conducted in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Kano State Police Command and other security agencies.

The Commander said, “In continuation of our intensified efforts under the Kano State Joint Taskforce for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, led by Dr Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata, the NDLEA, in synergy with the Nigerian Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Nigeria Correctional Service, conducted a comprehensive 30-day non-stop operation across Kano State. This operation led to the arrest of 230 suspects involved in various drug-related offences and the recovery of significant quantities of illicit substances and weapons.

“The raids were strategically targeted at notorious drug hotspots across the state, including Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau, Filin Idi, Research, Rimi Market, Zango, Kofar Mata, Kano Line, and Ladanai, among other identified drug joints. During the operation, our operatives confiscated a variety of illicit substances, including cannabis sativa, EXOL-5, diazepam, “suck and die,” rubber solution, and codeine syrup, alongside several locally made weapons.”

Idris-Ahmad further stated that the operation underscores the commitment of the NDLEA and partner security agencies to eliminate drug abuse, a major enabler of crimes such as thuggery, phone snatching, and other social vices, stressing that it enabled residents of Kano to witness a noticeable reduction in substance abuse and related criminal activities.

The commander concluded by appreciating the efforts of the Kano State Command Commissioner of Police, Ibrahim Bakori and the Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, for their effort in stepping up against illegal drug use.

The commander said, “Let me take this opportunity to appreciate the outstanding leadership and support of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ibrahim Adamu Bakori, PhD, SFIPMA, mnim, mnips, masis, whose guidance has been instrumental in fostering unity among security agencies. I also commend the Department of State Services for their surveillance and invaluable contributions to the success of this operation.”

He added, “Furthermore, I want to express my profound gratitude to the Kano State Government, under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Abba Kabir Yusuf, for its unwavering support in curbing substance abuse and thuggery. The visible efforts of the State Government in this regard have significantly bolstered our ongoing security and rehabilitation initiatives.”

“I must also commend the dedication and professionalism of the officers and men of the NDLEA, the Nigerian Police Force, and all our partner security agencies who participated in this operation. Your tireless efforts have made this achievement possible,” he concluded.