The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has granted waivers to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, to contest the 2027 senatorial elections under the platform of the party. The party said Omo-Agege would contest…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has granted waivers to former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, to contest the 2027 senatorial elections under the platform of the party.

The party said Omo-Agege would contest for the Delta Central Senatorial seat, while Ochei would vie for the Delta North Senatorial District seat.

The development followed the formal defection of the two politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the NDC.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Director, dated on Thursday, May 28, the NDC described both leaders as experienced politicians whose entrance into the party would strengthen its structure in Delta State.

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The party said the waivers were approved in recognition of the duo’s “political experience, leadership capacity, and commitment to democratic ideals, good governance, and service to the people.”

According to the statement, the party leadership was confident that Omo-Agege and Ochei possessed the competence and grassroots support needed to provide effective representation for their respective senatorial districts.

“The NDC warmly welcomes both distinguished political leaders into the party and assures them of a credible, inclusive, and people-oriented platform to advance their political aspirations and contribute meaningfully to the development of Delta State and Nigeria at large,” the statement read.

The party also reaffirmed its commitment to internal democracy, transparency and inclusiveness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The party remains committed to internal democracy, inclusion, transparency, and the collective aspiration of building a better Delta State and a greater Nigeria,” the statement added.