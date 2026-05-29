The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from alleged endorsement lists circulating in some states, particularly in the South East, describing the documents as unofficial and unauthorised. The party said the purported lists, which allegedly contained names of endorsed aspirants, did not reflect the position of its national leadership.…...

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has distanced itself from alleged endorsement lists circulating in some states, particularly in the South East, describing the documents as unofficial and unauthorised.

The party said the purported lists, which allegedly contained names of endorsed aspirants, did not reflect the position of its national leadership.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Osa Director, on Friday, May 29, the NDC said several aspirants who had legitimately purchased the party’s Expression of Interest Forms were excluded from the circulated lists.

The party stressed that no endorsement list had been approved by its leadership.

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“We wish to state categorically that such lists do not represent the position of the party and do not contain the names of several aspirants who officially purchased the party’s Expression of Interest Forms,” the statement read.

It added, “The national leadership of the NDC is not aware of any such endorsement lists, nor has any list been authorised or approved by the party leadership.”

The party consequently urged its State Executive Committees, members, stakeholders and the public to disregard the lists in their entirety.

According to the statement, the NDC remained committed to allowing all aspirants who duly purchased Expression of Interest Forms and successfully passed the screening process to participate in the party primaries.

The party explained that the primaries would be conducted either through consensus arrangements or direct elections in line with its constitution and democratic principles.

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“The party remains committed to its earlier resolution that all aspirants who duly purchased Expression of Interest Forms and have successfully passed the screening process shall be allowed to participate in the primaries,” the statement added.

The NDC also reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, fairness and due process throughout its internal electoral process ahead of the 2027 general elections.