The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reappointing Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term....

The National Council of Women Societies (NCWS) has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for reappointing Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for another five-year term.

NCWS National President, Princess Edna Azura, gave the commendation on Wednesday during a courtesy visit to Marwa at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

She said the renewal of his tenure was a national endorsement of his “monumental contributions” to security, public health, and the protection of women and young people.

“This wonderful opportunity of another five years reflects the country’s confidence in your leadership,” Azura said. “Your achievements represent hope for millions of families, especially women and children who bear the painful consequences of drug-related crime and social instability.”

She described Marwa’s stewardship as transformative, noting the Agency’s successes in dismantling trafficking networks, intercepting record quantities of illicit substances, strengthening intelligence-led operations, and expanding rehabilitation and community-based prevention programmes.

Azura called for stronger collaboration between the NCWS and the NDLEA, proposing joint sensitisation campaigns in schools, markets, and communities, as well as specialised training for women leaders in drug prevention, treatment, and care.

She added that women’s involvement was essential in tackling substance abuse at the family and community levels.

In his remarks, Marwa thanked the NCWS leadership for their visit and affirmed the Agency’s readiness to work closely with women’s groups to curb drug abuse nationwide.

He said the drug problem remained Nigeria’s “number one challenge”, with an estimated 15 million users across the country, stressing that the government cannot tackle the menace alone.

“You are the mothers overseeing families nationwide. It is critical that you stand up and be part of this struggle to rescue our young boys and girls, including women who are also affected,” he said.

Marwa announced that the NDLEA will conduct Drug Use Prevention, Treatment and Care (DPTC) training for NCWS officials in 2026 to strengthen their grassroots advocacy role.

He also urged them to support the campaign for mandatory drug-integrity tests for intending couples to promote early detection and discourage substance abuse among young people.