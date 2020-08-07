The Nigerian Comnications Commission has revised the Unstructured Supplementary Service Data pricing to allow mobile network operators and financial institutions negotiate mutually beneficial rates.

The amendment was carried out after a dispute between Mobile Network Operators and financial institutions on the applicable charges for USSD services and the method of billing.

The Executive Vice Chairman, NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, in a statement said the cost should form the basis of negotiations between Mobile network operators and other related service providers using USSD channels.

This means each USSD session is 20 seconds and would cost N1.63 per session.

The NCC also noted that if Mobile Network Operators and financial service providers are unable to agree on rates, it would intervene and the commission’s decision would be final and binding.