The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced plans to implement stricter financial enforcement measures to address the persistent issue of airlines failing to meet their regulatory obligations.

Director-General of Civil Aviation, Capt. Chris Najomo, disclosed this during the 2025 Civil Aviation Cost Recovery Optimisation Stakeholders’ Retreat, themed “Strengthening Collaboration for Revenue Optimisation and Operational Efficiency.”

Represented by the Director of Operations, Licensing and Training Standards, Capt. Donald Spiff, Najomo expressed concern over the continued non-compliance of some airlines with financial regulations, describing it as a serious threat to the stability and sustainability of the aviation sector.

To tackle the challenge, Najomo announced that the NCAA would, from January 2026, introduce a Zero Debt Strategy requiring airlines to provide mandatory Advance Payment Guarantees (APG) as a precondition for operations.

He explained that the new framework is designed to eliminate the accumulation of debts owed to the Authority, promote financial discipline, and enhance operational accountability within the industry.

According to him, the initiative aligns with the Federal Government’s broader economic agenda focused on revenue optimisation, efficiency, and sustainable growth in the aviation sector.

Najomo reaffirmed NCAA’s commitment to ensuring a financially stable and transparent regulatory environment that supports the long-term viability of Nigeria’s air transport industry.