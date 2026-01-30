The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed all domestic airlines to incorporate a mandatory Special Needs Assistance request feature on their ticket reservation systems to ensure full compliance with the provisions for Persons with Reduced Mobility (RPM) and passengers with disabilit...

In a statement signed by Michael Achimugu, the agency’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, the Authority recalled its earlier correspondence with Reference No. NCAA/CPD/585/1/22 dated 13 April 2022, which directed all domestic airlines to conspicuously place on their online ticket reservation platforms a mandatory field, box, or column through which passengers may request assistance or give advance notice of special needs before ticket purchase.

According to the statement, the requirement is further reinforced by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARs) 2023, Part 19.12.3.1, which mandates that during reservation, airlines, travel agents, and tour operators must follow the new directives to improve consumer experience.

NCAA orders airlines to “Provide travelers the opportunity to request assistance at the point of booking across all ticket sales channels, including online platforms and telephone reservations.

“Mandatorily include on ticket portals a designated field or column through which persons with disabilities or their assistants may request special needs assistance while booking or purchasing flight tickets.

“Actively enquire whether any passenger within a booking party may require assistance at the airport and/or during flight operations.”

In view of the foregoing, the NCAA stated that the integration of a mandatory special needs assistance request option into their ticket reservation systems must be done to ensure that passengers are able to request such assistance before completing the ticket purchase process.

NCAA further stated that airlines are required to comply within seven days of receipt of this directive. Non-compliance may attract regulatory enforcement in line with applicable aviation regulations.

The Authority reiterates its commitment to ensuring inclusive, accessible, and safe air travel for all passengers.