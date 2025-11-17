The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called for a detailed account of an altercation between social media influencers Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkman, and Freedom Atsepoyi, known as Mr Jollof, during United Nigeria Airlines Flight UN0523 at Asaba International Airport, Delta...

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu stated on X that, although the airline has yet to submit an official incident report, the authority has directed its officials to investigate the actions of aviation security personnel, the flight crew, and other staff involved in handling the situation.

Achimugu’s comment followed a post on X by one #UnkleAyo, criticising the handling of the incident, which read: “Again, VDM and Jollof have enjoyed the privilege of an ineffective system. Under UK laws, you would get five years imprisonment and land on a no-fly list.”

He wrote on X: “First, aviation security must deboard and arrest both passengers and take them to the investigation room. After questioning, a decision is made to prosecute them. Prosecution is not instant. What could happen faster is the airlines placing the unruly passengers on a no-fly list, and even that would happen after management meetings, debates, and action.

“This event in Asaba just happened. I was boarding a flight out of Nigeria when the report from an X user got to me. As soon as I landed at the transit airport, I made calls. I have been informed that both passengers were deplaned (this is good) and taken to the interrogation room.

“I have asked why the airline has not forwarded an incident report and I am told that they are presently in a management meeting. This is normal, too. Even abroad.

“What I can assure you is this: the NCAA will do its part. Our officers in Asaba have been tasked to find and report the exact actions taken by aviation security, pilot, and other personnel. This may go beyond just the two passengers. How long did it take for security to arrive? How long did the incident last before the pilot called for security, if he did.

“If the passengers were arrested, are they still in detention? If they were released, why? When all of these are decided, appropriate ramifications would be dished by relevant agencies.

“I must note that the NCAA does not have prosecutorial powers. The authority, as with previous cases, would surely advise the airline to blacklist the passengers and write the Attorney General of the Federation, AGF, and the Inspector General of Police, IGP, to prosecute the unruly passengers.”