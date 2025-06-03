The Nigeria Bar Association in Gombe State is boycotting court seating for one week.

Lawyers are also withholding all public legal services to protest what they describe as poor welfare of judicial officers in the state.

The association of lawyers are complaining that the allowances and other rights of judicial officers and staff are often denied by the executive arm of Government.

The lawyers acknowledged the ongoing construction of a new judicial complex at the Gombe three arms zone but argue that regular renovation of existing courts and provision of recurrent operational needs should not be denied.

The NBA insists that its agitation is for the protection of justice and the principle of separation of powers.

The state commissioner for justice declined comment.