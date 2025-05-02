The Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base in Brass, has handed over a fishing trawler to the Federal Department of Fisheries and Agriculture following its arrest for illegal activities.

It was a formal ceremony at the Forward Operating Base FORMOSO in Bayelsa State, as the Nigerian Navy handed over Motor Fishing Trawler Olokun VIII to representatives of the Federal Dept of fisheries and agriculture

The vessel was arrested on March 9, 2025, during Operation Delta Sanity 2, an operation launched by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, to tackle oil theft, piracy, and illegal maritime activities.

According to naval authorities, the trawler was found with illegal firearms, a breach of the Customs and Excise Management Act.

Officials say further investigation and prosecution will follow.