The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has handed over 45 bags of cannabis sativa, weighing approximately 1,575 kilogrammes, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Marine Command.

The seizure followed a July 4 operation by the NNS BEECROFT Quick Response Team, which intercepted two wooden boats suspected of trafficking narcotics near the Takwa Bay and Ilesha Beach areas in Lagos.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the suspects abandoned the boats and fled upon sighting the naval patrol team. The consignment was, however, successfully recovered.

The Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Paul P. Nimmyel, represented by Executive Officer Captain Idongesit Udoessien, said the seizure was part of ongoing efforts led by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, to combat illicit maritime activities, particularly drug smuggling.

He reaffirmed the Navy’s commitment to intensified surveillance, patrols, and intelligence-led operations to secure Nigeria’s coastal waters.

Captain Udoessien commended the vigilance and professionalism of naval personnel involved in the operation and called on members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information.

The seized drugs were formally handed over to Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Emmanuel Morrison, who represented the NDLEA for further investigation and action.

The operation highlights the Nigerian Navy’s continued collaboration with other security agencies to ensure safety and security across Nigeria’s maritime domain.