The Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has lauded the troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), for their bravery, resilience, and dedication in securing the nation’s northeastern region.

The commendation came during a landmark visit to the JTF Headquarters in Maiduguri, Borno State, the Media Information Officer of the Theatre Command, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, reported on the Nigerian Army’s X account on Thursday.

Addressing personnel, Vice Admiral Abbas extended New Year greetings and praised the troops’ professionalism in the face of persistent security threats. “Your dedication and courage are commendable. The Nigerian Navy remains committed to maintaining a strong presence on the Lake Chad waterways to support peace, security, and economic revival in the region,” he stated.

The Naval Chief also conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s appreciation for the operational successes of the JTF in curbing terrorist activities, urging continued vigilance and sustained efforts. He emphasised the value of joint operations among the Armed Forces, noting that collaboration enhances efficiency, ensures rapid responses to threats, and strengthens national security.

Highlighting progress in restoring socio-economic activities, Vice Admiral Abbas noted that reopening key waterways has enabled fishermen, farmers, traders, and transport operators to resume their livelihoods. He stressed that continued naval presence and coordination with other services are crucial to maintaining security and supporting local communities.

During the visit, Abbas toured the Naval Base Annex along Monguno Road and the Naval Base Lake Chad Command in Baga, interacted with troops at Fish Dam, conducted a riverine patrol to assess waterway clearance, and concluded with a New Year luncheon with personnel.

The Theatre Commander of Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, welcomed the CNS and provided a detailed briefing on JTF activities, highlighting the Navy’s pivotal role in maritime dominance and regional stability.

Vice Admiral Abbas also paid a courtesy call on Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, thanking him for his support and pledging continued collaboration to safeguard waterways and boost socio-economic development. Governor Zulum praised the Navy’s achievements and called for intensified operations to maintain peace in the region.

The visit brought together senior military and naval officers, including the Deputy Theatre Commander, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, component commanders, and principal staff officers, featuring operational briefings, interactive sessions, and ceremonial engagements.