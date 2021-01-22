The Joint action committee of the Non academic staff union and the senior staff association of Nigeria universities says it will embark on an indefinite strike with effect from on 5th February 2021.

General Secretary of the Non Academic Staff Union, Peter Adeyemi made this known to newsmen in Abuja while addressing them on the resolution of the joint action committee after the 3 day protest embarked by the committee, yielded no result

He noted that 90% of NASU and 83% of SSANU members were in support of the strike while 10% of NASU and 11 % of SSANU opposed the strike and 6% of SSANU members were indifferent

Two weeks notice effective from today 22nd January 2021 is to be issued to the government of this development.