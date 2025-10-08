The House of Representatives on Wednesday dismissed claims portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as religious persecution or state-sponsored attacks on faith groups, reaffirming the nation’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion and belief. Adopting a motion of urgent public importa...

The House of Representatives on Wednesday dismissed claims portraying Nigeria’s security challenges as religious persecution or state-sponsored attacks on faith groups, reaffirming the nation’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion and belief.

Adopting a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, the House condemned all forms of violence and persecution based on religion or belief and expressed sympathy with all victims, regardless of faith, The Nation reported.

The House gave directives to eight of its specialised committees, including those on Foreign Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Interior, and Human Rights, to act within 21 days, to coordinate with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, D.C. to lodge a formal diplomatic demarche with the sponsors of the United States of America bill and relevant congressional committees.

The committees are also mandated to engage the U.S. Mission in Nigeria and interested American lawmakers to propose a Nigeria-U.S. Joint Fact-Finding and Dialogue Mechanism on Freedom of Religion or Belief (FoRB), involving faith leaders and independent experts. Additionally, they are to invite the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) to a House hearing to review the sources, methodology, and implications of its reports on Nigeria.

The House further ordered that the resolution be transmitted to the Presidency, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, security agencies, the leadership of the U.S. Congress (Senate Foreign Relations and House Foreign Affairs Committees), the U.S. Department of State, USCIRF, the African Union, and ECOWAS Commissions.

While presenting the motion, Kalu recalled that on September 9, 2025, a bill titled *“The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 (S.2747)”* was introduced in the U.S. Senate, seeking to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” and to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials under Executive Order 13818 (Global Magnitsky Act) and related authorities.

“Further notes that the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has, in recent annual reports, recommended Nigeria for CPC designation, citing persistent violations and state failures to protect against non-state actor abuses.

“Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience, and religion and bars the adoption of a State religion, and successive administrations, security agencies, faith leaders, and civil society continue to undertake measures to protect all worshippers and prosecute offenders, as reflected in the U.S. Department of State’s 2023 country chapter and prior reports,” Kalu expressed.

He argued that the insecurity in Nigeria is complex and multi-causal and driven by insurgency, criminal banditry, farmer-herder conflict, separatist violence, and communal disputes, which are affecting citizens of all faiths. International reporting attributes a significant share of fatalities to terrorist groups and criminal gangs rather than State policy or a single religious dynamic.

He expressed concern that external legislative actions based on incomplete or decontextualised assessments risk undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, misrepresenting facts, straining strategic relations, and unintentionally emboldening violent actors.

He stressed the need to be mindful of Nigeria’s longstanding partnership with the United States on counter-terrorism, human rights, democratic governance, and inter-faith dialogue, and the African Union’s emphasis on tolerance and inclusive societies.

In his contribution to the debate, Billy Osawaru (APC, Edo) said the absence of ambassadors in the various countries, particularly the United States of America, makes diplomatic initiatives to address the issue difficult.

He said Nigeria cannot afford to avoid the fact that what is going on is global politics, adding that it is not just enough to say that Nigeria was being targeted for blackmail.

He said the country must put a mechanism in place to fight what is going on presently, while lamenting the absence of Ambassadors who will be equipped to handle the diplomatic angle to the issues, stressing that unless the right channels are followed, every effort being put in place right now may be in vain.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Oluwole Oke, said the US Senate has since conducted a public hearing on the bill, adding that his committee has held engagements with the US Embassy in Nigeria to let them know that the data being put out in the US was not correct.

He said he drew their attention to several. Instances to convince them that there was a religious or state-sponsored massacre in the country.

House Leader, Julius Ihonvbere, said the country was being deliberately targeted through deliberate mischief both by Nigerians and people from other countries, adding that the nation must use all necessary channels to engage the US parliament on the matter.

He stressed that deliberate efforts were being made to undermine and rubbish all the gains made so far by the Nigerian government.