The rollout of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws began yesterday amid renewed efforts by the National Assembly to promote openness and public confidence in the legislative process. To address growing public interest and concerns surrounding the tax reforms, the National Assembly ordered the release...

The rollout of Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws began yesterday amid renewed efforts by the National Assembly to promote openness and public confidence in the legislative process.

To address growing public interest and concerns surrounding the tax reforms, the National Assembly ordered the release of Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the harmonised tax bills that were passed by lawmakers and subsequently signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The directive, according to the Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, is intended to give Nigerians unrestricted access to the authentic legislative documents and dispel doubts about the credibility of the new Tax Acts.

In a statement, Ogunlana explained that members of the public can now obtain the transmitted bills bearing the President’s assent for personal and independent verification. He said the decision reflects the legislature’s commitment to transparency and accountability, especially amid widespread debate over the tax reforms.

“The leadership has directed the Clerk to make available the transmitted Tax Bills duly signed by the President, including the certified pages, to enable members of the public independently verify the facts,” Ogunlana said.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Insists New Tax Laws Will Take Effect January 1

He noted that the move followed claims of inconsistencies between the National Assembly’s Votes and Proceedings and the versions of the Tax Acts already published in the official gazette.

Ogunlana disclosed that despite the intense public discourse surrounding the tax laws, only a small number of formal applications for CTCs had been submitted so far.

“Only a few requests for Certified True Copies of the harmonised Bills have been received, and all such requests have been duly processed,” he said.

He added that individuals and organisations interested in obtaining the documents could still apply through the Office of the Clerk to the National Assembly after paying the required statutory fees.

The Clerk further stated that his office was collaborating with the Federal Government Printing Press (FGPP) to ensure the prompt publication of the certified laws, noting that the gazetted versions were expected to be available yesterday.

“While the Clerk initiates the gazetting process, the statutory responsibility for printing and publication rests with the Federal Government Printing Press,” Ogunlana stated.

In the statement, signed on his behalf by the Director of Information, Bullah Audu Bi-Allah, Ogunlana also announced new measures aimed at preventing future disputes over legislative documents.

He said: “To strengthen institutional processes, all Bills for presidential assent will henceforth be routed through Presidential Liaison Officers.

“No request for gazetting an Act will be entertained by the Printing Press unless initiated by the Clerk to the National Assembly or an authorised representative.”

Ogunlana reaffirmed that the National Assembly remains committed to upholding transparency, accountability and professionalism in carrying out its constitutional duties.