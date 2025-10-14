The National Assembly is proposing to move Nigeria’s next general elections to November 2026, six months earlier than the traditional February schedule. The plan is outlined in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was presented on Monday during a joint public hearing by the Senate and Ho...

The National Assembly is proposing to move Nigeria's next general elections to November 2026, six months earlier than the traditional February schedule.

The plan is outlined in the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was presented on Monday during a joint public hearing by the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters in Abuja.

The draft legislation, which seeks to repeal the Electoral Act 2022 and replace it with a new framework, drew lawmakers, civil society representatives, and other stakeholders to the session.

Under the proposed amendment, “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

The shift, according to the document, is intended to ensure that all court cases arising from elections are concluded before the next administration takes office. “The above provisions are to ensure that all litigations are concluded before swearing in,” the bill explains.

Lawmakers, however, expressed concern that the adjustment alone may not resolve existing challenges, citing the need to strengthen the judiciary’s capacity to handle election-related disputes. “In a situation where a rerun is ordered by the Supreme Court at the end of 185 days, can we have vacancy in the office of the President?” the joint committee queried, urging reforms to prevent potential constitutional crises.

If enacted, the amendment would mean presidential and governorship elections could hold in November 2026, roughly six months before the current administration’s tenure expires in May 2027.

Beyond the election timetable, the bill introduces significant reforms, including provisions for inmate voting, early diaspora voting, the use of National Identification Number (NIN) for voter registration, and mandatory electronic transmission of results.

It also proposes changes to voter identification. According to the draft, “The use of the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) will not be compulsory, since the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) does not recognise the microchip in the PVC.”

Instead, registered voters would be allowed to “download and print his voter’s card whenever the need arises,” a move lawmakers say would curb the buying and selling of PVCs and make the verification process fully digital.

The proposal, the document adds, “reflects adjustments in Sections 18 and 47, and the deletion of Section 22 of the existing Act.”