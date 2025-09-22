The National Association of Road Transport Owners have condemned the new policy of Dangote Refinery aimed to provide direct supply of fuel and free deliveries to fueling stations, telecom companies and other large-scale consumers nationwide. The President of the Association, Yusuf Othman, expressed ...

The National Association of Road Transport Owners have condemned the new policy of Dangote Refinery aimed to provide direct supply of fuel and free deliveries to fueling stations, telecom companies and other large-scale consumers nationwide.

The President of the Association, Yusuf Othman, expressed that noted that due to receiving free supplies from Dangote, many buyers are opting to bypass their intermediary suppliers in favour of Dangote’s free delivery service, disregarding the agreements they had established with the members of the association.

He said, “We have our members who have signed agreements with so many companies. Some are even informal agreements, but we have formal agreements signed, and by that, we used those formal agreements to collect bank facilities to buy trucks and serve those companies.

“But now, those agreements are at stake because a big brother is coming to supply directly to them, not minding the fact that they have signed agreements with us.

“Though they have not officially informed us, and it’s not officially confirmed, the information available to us showed that this is ongoing, and as such, our trucks will not be used again.”

The Association urged the federal government and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to address the situation, citing the provision of Section 212 of Nigeria’s Petroleum Industry Act.

“That is one of the reasons why so many of our members are complaining. If I sign an agreement with you for service by virtue of my 10 trucks, and somebody somewhere comes to do the same thing for you for free, it’s a very delicate situation.

“So, that is one of the reasons why we are calling on the Federal Government, especially the NMDPRA, which has told all of us clearly that this act is an illegal act by virtue of Section 212 of the PIA,” the president concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its position against the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria in a statement published on Thursday, insisting that it will not cover the logistics costs that the association is requesting through subsidised rates.

The company, which had earlier stated on Monday across multiple news platforms nationwide, stated that all aggrieved parties over the publication can seek redress in court, stating that it is not moved by the 7-day ultimatum given by DAPPMAN.

https://www.tvcnews.tv/dangote-slams-depot-owners-marketers-over-fuel-subsidy-request/