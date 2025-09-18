The Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its position against the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria in a statement published on Thursday, insisting that it will not cover the logistics costs that the association is requesting through subsidised rates. The company, which ...

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery reaffirmed its position against the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria in a statement published on Thursday, insisting that it will not cover the logistics costs that the association is requesting through subsidised rates.

The company, which had earlier stated on Monday across multiple news platforms nationwide, stated that all aggrieved parties over the publication can seek redress in court, stating that it is not moved by the 7-day ultimatum given by DAPPMAN.

The company disclosed that DAPPMAN’s several attacks against its operations stemmed from the demand for an annual subsidy of N1.505 trillion to enable their members to match the refinery’s gantry prices at their own depots, which is against the price the company offers for petroleum products to marketers.

Dangote refinery stated that DAPPMAN insisted on receiving products through coastal logistics, an option that would add N75 per litre in additional costs to consumers, which would sum up to a total cost of N1.505 trillion annually, according to its statistics.

The statement reads, “Dangote Petroleum Refinery stands by its statement on the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), published on Monday, September 15, in the following national newspapers: The Guardian, ThisDay, The Punch, Daily Trust, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Sun, Vanguard, The Nation, BusinessDay, Leadership, Daily Independent, and Blueprint, as well as on numerous reputable online platforms.

“We wish to emphasise that any party who feels aggrieved by the contents of the publication is entitled to seek redress through the appropriate legal channels, without recourse to any so-called seven-day notice. We are fully prepared to defend our position.”

It added, “We wish to clarify that the crux of DAPPMAN’s sustained attacks on Dangote Petroleum Refinery stems from their demand for an annual subsidy of N1.505 trillion to enable their members to match the refinery’s gantry prices at their own depots.

“While we offer petroleum products to marketers at our gantry price, DAPPMAN insists on receiving products via coastal logistics, an option that would add N75 per litre in additional costs. Based on projected daily consumption volumes of 40 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 15 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), this amounts to an additional annual cost of N1.505 trillion (N1,505,625,000,000), which they are effectively asking us to absorb and pass on to consumers.

“Specifically, the marketers are demanding that we discount N70/litre in coastal freight, NIMASA, NPA and other associated costs, as well as N5/litre for the cost of pumping into vessels to enable them to transport products from our refinery to their depots in Apapa and sell at the same price as our gantry.”

TVC previously reported that the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has dismissed allegations by the union’s national leadership that Dangote Refinery is sponsoring division within its ranks and undermining workers’ rights.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday by Comrades Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga and Humble Obinna Power, the PTD leaders described NUPENG’s claims as “a tissue of lies from a Union already drowning into oblivion.” They accused the union’s leadership of overheating the polity and using “malicious and dangerous rhetoric” to incite regulators and other stakeholders against Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

