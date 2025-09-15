The Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has dismissed allegations by the union’s national leadership that Dangote Refinery is sponsoring division within its ranks and undermining workers’ rights....

In a strongly worded statement issued on Sunday by Comrades Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga and Humble Obinna Power, the PTD leaders described NUPENG’s claims as “a tissue of lies from a Union already drowning into oblivion.” They accused the union’s leadership of overheating the polity and using “malicious and dangerous rhetoric” to incite regulators and other stakeholders against Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The PTD leadership criticised NUPENG’s General Secretary, Afolabi Olawale, and President, Williams Akporeha, alleging that the current leadership is “archaic” and “anti-labour” and has presided over two nullified elections within two years. They said NUPENG’s actions were undermining President Bola Tinubu’s economic reforms.

The statement read in part: “It is an assault on the sensibility of Nigerians that while President Tinubu is trying to take Nigerians out of hardship and insecurity, NUPENG still has the temerity to connive with diabolic forces to drag Nigeria backwards.”

The PTD leaders further claimed that Dangote Refinery respects workers’ rights and that its employees are free to affiliate with any union of their choice. They accused NUPENG of attempting to shut down depots and sabotage the economy over Dangote’s deployment of compressed natural gas-powered trucks.

They also called on the presidency, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, industry regulators, the National Assembly, security agencies and civil society groups to intervene to protect the rights of their members and other stakeholders.

“Freedom of association is guaranteed under Nigeria’s laws. The intimidation, harassment and humiliation of our members must stop,” the statement concluded.