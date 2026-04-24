The Lagos State Government has dismissed allegations that it is protecting suspects linked to the killing of six traders at Owode Onirin, insisting that its decision not to prosecute was based strictly on insufficient evidence. In a statement issued on Friday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, described…...

The Lagos State Government has dismissed allegations that it is protecting suspects linked to the killing of six traders at Owode Onirin, insisting that its decision not to prosecute was based strictly on insufficient evidence.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, described a publication questioning the state’s handling of the August 27, 2025 incident as “false, misleading and unsupported by facts.”

He maintained that no prima facie case was established against Inspector Manu Bala and four other police officers based on materials forwarded by the Lagos State Police Command.

According to Pedro, the police transmitted the case file to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice in line with Section 74 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Lagos State after conducting preliminary investigations.

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However, upon reviewing witness accounts, suspect statements and other documentary evidence, the ministry found no direct link between the accused officers and the deaths of the traders.

“For instance, there was no eyewitness account confirming that the policemen shot the deceased, despite the incident allegedly occurring in a busy market,” he said.

Instead, the Attorney-General noted that available evidence suggested that traders attacked the police team at the scene of a disputed land, allegedly dispossessing an officer, Inspector Jibrin, of his service rifle, which was then reportedly used by a trader to open fire.

He added that the assaulted officer was rescued and taken to hospital, while the only civilian suspect arrested was later confirmed not to have been present at the scene.

Pedro said the ministry initially withheld a “no case to answer” advice due to the gravity of the matter and directed the police to conduct further investigations, requesting key materials including post-mortem reports and ballistic analysis.

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Despite a 45-day window and a follow-up reminder, he said the requested evidence was not provided, even as the suspects remained in custody and their bail applications were denied.

“It was only after about six months of incarceration and no response from the police that the ministry issued its legal advice on March 3, 2026, concluding that no prima facie case had been disclosed,” he said.

The advice recommended the withdrawal of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter charges under relevant provisions of Lagos State law.

Pedro, however, stressed that the case remains open, noting that prosecution could resume if fresh evidence emerges, as there is no time limitation on criminal proceedings.

He further revealed that provisional post-mortem and ballistic reports were only submitted after the legal advice had been issued and are currently under review for possible further action.

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Defending the decision, the Attorney-General said declining to prosecute without sufficient evidence was a constitutional obligation, not an attempt to shield suspects.

“Justice is not a one-way traffic; it must serve the victim, the suspect and society at large,” he stated.

He also criticised what he described as misleading police narratives in the media, warning that prosecutions driven by emotion or speculation could undermine the justice system.

Reaffirming its position, the Lagos State Government said it remains committed to upholding the rule of law, ensuring accountability and pursuing justice based on credible evidence.

The Owode Onirin incident, which occurred in August 2025 and left six traders dead, continues to attract public scrutiny over the roles of both the police and prosecuting authorities.