The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons says it has tightened the net around Nigerian entertainer, Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington, adding his name to an international watch list.

It also said it had alerted Interpol after he ignored multiple summonses over an online confession to having carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old girl.

On Friday, June 27, NAPTIP declared Mr. Okoye wanted in connection with alleged offences including rape, cyberbullying, and cyberstalking.

However, the singer has since responded defiantly to the development.

In a video shared online via YouTube on Monday, the controversial musician insisted he had committed no crime and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

He accused officials of seeking “social-media clout” and demanded a N2.5m “appearance fee,” insisting the allegations were a publicity stunt.