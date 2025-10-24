The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, during a sting operation in Kaduna State, has uncovered an illegal animal feed processing site producing unregistered chicken feed. According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Friday, 200 bags weighing ...

According to a statement shared on the official X handle of the agency on Friday, 200 bags weighing 25 kilograms each were discovered at the scene.

The statement reads, “NAFDAC has uncovered an illegal feed mill producing unregistered chicken feed products in Kaduna State. “During the raid, officials discovered 200 bags (25kg each) of Nurture Feeds Grower Mash and Nurture Feeds Layer Mash. The products have been placed on hold pending further investigation.”

