The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed fake, banned, substandard and unwholesome drugs and pharmaceutical products valued at over N55 billion in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The destruction exercise, conducted in line with the agency’s statutory mandate, was aimed at preventing expired, falsified and unsafe products from finding their way back into circulation.

Speaking at the exercise, the Director-General of NAFDAC, Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, said the agency remains committed to safeguarding the health of Nigerians by eliminating substandard and falsified medical products, illicit drugs, unwholesome foods, unsafe cosmetics, chemicals and medical devices.

Adeyeye, who was represented by the Deputy Director of the Pharmaceutical Division (Investigation and Enforcement), Mrs Florence Ubah, said the exercise was part of NAFDAC’s routine enforcement strategy to permanently remove hazardous products from the supply chain.

She explained that the items destroyed included substandard and falsified medicines, unsafe cosmetics, unwholesome processed foods and food additives, counterfeits, as well as expired NAFDAC-regulated products seized from manufacturers, importers and distributors.

Mrs Ubah noted that a significant portion of the products were voluntarily handed over to the agency by more than 70 compliant companies, non-governmental organisations and trade unions, describing the gesture as commendable.

According to her, the estimated street value of the destroyed items stood at N55,436,844,470.

She thanked the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigerian Army, Department of State Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other stakeholders for their collaboration in the fight against substandard and falsified products.

NAFDAC also appealed to religious and community leaders, health practitioners, journalists and members of the public to intensify awareness on the dangers of patronising quacks and unlicensed dealers.

Mrs Ubah stressed that the fight against fake and substandard products is a collective responsibility, adding that sustained cooperation would help protect the health and safety of Nigerians.