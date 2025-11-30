The Nigerian Air Force says it has delivered precision airstrikes that destroyed terrorist strongholds in Katsina State and halted a coordinated ISWAP offensive in Chibok, Borno State. NAF aircraft carried out two targeted air interdictions in Katsina on Thursday under Operation Fansan Yamma. The fi...

The Nigerian Air Force says it has delivered precision airstrikes that destroyed terrorist strongholds in Katsina State and halted a coordinated ISWAP offensive in Chibok, Borno State.

NAF aircraft carried out two targeted air interdictions in Katsina on Thursday under Operation Fansan Yamma.

The first strike hit the fortified hideout of a notorious terrorist kingpin linked to mass kidnappings and livestock rustling in Kankara, Faskari and Malumfashi.

A second strike just before 6pm targeted another terrorist enclave in Danfako, destroying logistics hubs, equipment and operational infrastructure.

In Borno State, NAF aircraft backed ground troops of the 28 Task Force Brigade in repelling a planned ISWAP and Boko Haram assault on Chibok.

NAF says several terrorists were killed and the network significantly degraded.