The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is strengthening strategic military ties with the Ethiopian Air Force following a high-level visit to Ethiopia from 1–3 July 2025.

The engagement focused on bolstering cooperation in aerospace technology, joint training, and the co-production of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), as both countries move to advance intra-African defence collaboration.

The NAF delegation, led by Director of Training, Air Commodore Ali Hussaini Idris, visited key Ethiopian military facilities including the Air Force Headquarters, Aviation Depot Maintenance Centre (ADMC), Dejen Aviation Engineering Industry (DAVI), and the Air Force Academy.