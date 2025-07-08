The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is strengthening strategic military ties with the Ethiopian Air Force following a high-level visit to Ethiopia from 1–3 July 2025.
The engagement focused on bolstering cooperation in aerospace technology, joint training, and the co-production of indigenous Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), as both countries move to advance intra-African defence collaboration.
The NAF delegation, led by Director of Training, Air Commodore Ali Hussaini Idris, visited key Ethiopian military facilities including the Air Force Headquarters, Aviation Depot Maintenance Centre (ADMC), Dejen Aviation Engineering Industry (DAVI), and the Air Force Academy.
The visit coincided with Ethiopia’s preparations to celebrate 90 years of military aviation.
During the engagements, both air forces explored avenues for deepened technical collaboration, particularly in aircraft maintenance and overhaul, including L-39 jets and Mi-series helicopters.
Emphasis was also placed on doctrinal exchanges, joint pilot and technician training, aerospace research, and the co-development of a fully indigenous African UAV.
As part of efforts to boost interoperability and shared expertise, the NAF extended invitations to Ethiopian commanders for advanced training at Nigeria’s Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre and the Air War College.
Commenting on the renewed partnership, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, said: “Such engagements underscore the NAF’s unwavering commitment to enhancing intra-African cooperation, fostering indigenous capabilities, and boosting operational effectiveness through strategic alliances.”
The collaboration reflects growing efforts across the continent to develop African-led solutions in defence and aerospace, leveraging innovation, shared experience and regional solidarity.