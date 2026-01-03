The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that it executed multiple air operations against terrorist camps, movement routes and gathering points across the North-East and North-West, inflicting significant losses on the armed groups. According to the NAF, the strikes were carried out by joint task ...

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed that it executed multiple air operations against terrorist camps, movement routes and gathering points across the North-East and North-West, inflicting significant losses on the armed groups.

According to the NAF, the strikes were carried out by joint task forces under Operations HADIN KAI and FASAN YAMMA Sector 2 between January 1 and 3, targeting key threat corridors identified through intelligence assessments.

NAF spokesperson, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, disclosed this in a statement issued on Saturday.

Ejodame explained that in the North-East, fighter jets conducted repeated precision attacks on well-hidden terrorist locations in Abirma and Chiralia within the Timbuktu Triangle.

He said the operations followed sustained surveillance that confirmed the presence of facilities connected to improvised explosive device manufacturing and operational planning.

He stated: “The strikes resulted in the complete destruction of targeted structures, with multiple secondary explosions observed, clear indicators of the elimination of explosive stockpiles and critical logistics.

“Follow-on interdiction operations at Guva in the Mandara Mountains further dismantled terrorist storage and coordination nodes, severely degrading their ability to regroup, resupply, or mount attacks during the festive period and beyond.”

In the North-West, Ejodame said the Air Force simultaneously carried out what he described as “decisive” airstrikes, focusing on the Karaduwa Giginya Na axis in Matazu Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He explained that terrorist elements were detected moving in large motorcycle convoys before being engaged at a forest convergence point.

“Post-strike assessments and corroborated local feedback confirmed the neutralisation of several terrorists, the destruction of multiple motorcycles, and the elimination of assorted weapons,” Ejodame said.

He added that the coordinated operations across multiple theatres demonstrate the NAF’s “overwhelming airpower presence, rapid strike capability, and unwavering resolve to systematically dismantle terrorist networks.”

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the NAF announced the recovery of one of its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) that went missing on January 2.

Ejodame said the UAV was deployed on a routine mission within the Operation FASAN YAMMA Sector 3 area when communication with the platform was lost.

He noted that attempts to re-establish the link were unsuccessful.

“Accordingly, in line with established procedures, the crew initiated emergency return-to-base actions, while the NAF immediately activated coordinated response and recovery measures in collaboration with sister Services and relevant authorities.

“The platform has since been contained, with assessment and recovery activities progressing as planned. Relevant technical teams have secured the platform and commenced preliminary evaluations in line with established safety and operational procedures.

“There has been no loss of life, and operational activities across all theatres continue uninterrupted,” he said.

Ejodame assured Nigerians that the Air Force remains professional and fully focused, stressing that counter-insurgency operations are ongoing in pursuit of national security objectives.