The latest operation was conducted following terrorists ambushed on troops, killing two soldiers of the JTF and two civilians along the Damboa axis of Borno State.

NAF spokesman , Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, revealed this in a statement Wednesday night.

He disclosed that the strikes were carried out on Wednesday within the Sambisa general area, after a series of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions that tracked terrorist movements, following the 17 October ambush on ground troops at KASHOMRI.

“Persistent ISR coverage over KASHOMRI and Sambisa revealed suspicious activities and active terrorist structures at ARRA, prompting a deliberate, intelligence-driven strike.

“NAF air assets acquired and engaged designated objectives through coordinated, successive passes.

“The strike achieved its intended effect with the complete destruction of all identified targets, significantly degrading the terrorists’ operational capabilities and disrupting their command and logistics networks,” the NAF spokesperson said.

TVC previously reported that two operatives of the 25 Task Force Brigade of the Nigeria Army were reportedly killed during an ambush attack by Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State.

In a Saturday statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Appolonia Anele, the Acting Director Army Public Relations of the Task Force, the troops were caught in heavy insurgents fire while returning from a successful patrol within the fringes of Sambisa Forest.