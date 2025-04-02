Myanmar’s military has announced a temporary ceasefire to speed up relief and reconstruction efforts following last week’s devastating earthquake.

In a statement, the ruling junta’s State Administration Council said the deal would be in effect from 2 April to 22 April.

Earlier this week, rebel groups fighting the military unilaterally declared a ceasefire to support relief efforts – the military had refused to do the same until Wednesday’s announcement.

At least 2,886 people are now known to have been killed after the magnitude- 7.7 earthquake struck last Friday. Hundreds of people are still missing.

The earthquake was also felt hundreds of miles away in neighbouring countries like Thailand, where the death toll currently stands at 21.

Myanmar has been gripped by violence amid a civil war between the junta – which seized power in a 2021 coup – and ethnic militias and resistance forces across the country.

On Tuesday night, Myanmar’s military opened fire at a Chinese Red Cross convoy carrying earthquake relief supplies.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army, an armed rebel group, said that military troops shot at the convoy of nine vehicles with machine guns in eastern Shan State.

The convoy was en route to Mandalay, the hard-hit city near the epicentre of the earthquake. No injuries have been reported.

The junta, which said it was investigating the incident, denied shooting directly at the vehicles. It said troops fired shots into the air after the convoy did not stop, despite it being signalled to do so.

China’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that its rescue team and supplies were safe, adding that it hoped “all factions and parties in Myanmar will prioritize earthquake relief efforts”.

Myanmar’s humanitarian crisis has worsened significantly after last week’s earthquake. The actual death toll is believed to be much higher than the official figures provided by the junta.

Multiple international aid agencies and foreign governments have dispatched personnel and supplies to quake-hit regions.

A military spokesperson on Wednesday said troops saw the aid convoy coming from Naungcho township on Tuesday night, with vehicles sporting Chinese stickers and Myanmar number plates, but had not been given prior notice of the vehicles’ movement.

China’s Blue Sky Rescue Team, which has been providing rescue support in Mandalay, had been given a security cover when they travelled through this route, the spokesperson said.

He added that when international agencies want to give aid, they need to inform the Myanmar government.

The TNLA, which was escorting the Red Cross convoy, said they had informed the military council about going to Mandalay.

After retreating to Naungcho, they would be continuing their journey, the group said in a statement.