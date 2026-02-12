After an eight-year disappearance from the airwaves, media icon Krystn Enem has revealed why she abandoned her thriving television career at its peak, clarifying that her long absence was not driven by controversy. In a Thursday statement obtained by TVC News, Enem explained that the break was not t...

After an eight-year disappearance from the airwaves, media icon Krystn Enem has revealed why she abandoned her thriving television career at its peak, clarifying that her long absence was not driven by controversy.

In a Thursday statement obtained by TVC News, Enem explained that the break was not triggered by controversy or incapability, but by burnout, a signal that she needed to refuel creatively and personally.

Emem was a defining voice in early 2000s pop-culture journalism, shocking fans when she ended The Krystn Enem Show, a widely watched entertainment programme that aired for years on PRTV via Channel 335 on DSTV and Channel 75 on GoTV, before expanding its reach to Africa Magic Urban.

Despite interviewing top stars including Olamide Badoo, Falz, Yemi Alade, Simi, Lolo, Denrele Edun and JJC Skillz, and helping shape modern showbiz storytelling, Enem quietly withdrew from the spotlight after nearly a decade of non-stop work.

She said, “I took a break because I was tired, mentally, emotionally, physically, psychologically. Everything. I was even financially tired. A lot had happened in my life, and I had been working non-stop for almost 10 years. My body just shut down. I couldn’t think.

“One week of creative block became two weeks, then a month, then two months. I decided to take six months off, and life just kept happening. What was supposed to be a six-month break ended up becoming an eight-year break.

According to the statement, during the period, Enem experienced major personal transitions, including motherhood, which she describes as one of the most defining chapters of her life.

She explained that the timing finally feels right to return, this time with renewed clarity, alignment and intention.

The on screen personality expressed that her comeback project, Conversations with Krystn Enem, is described as a rebirth of her earlier television brand but reimagined for a deeper and more reflective audience.

She said that the podcast is designed as a safe, honest space where real conversations take centre stage, exploring themes such as healing, identity, relationships, career pivots, emotional well-being and the quiet questions people often carry but rarely ask aloud.

“Growth happens when we start talking. These conversations with professionals, creatives and experts are meant to help us move toward better versions of ourselves. Life moves fast, but here, we slow it down,” Enem said.

Following what she describes as a “major personal shift” in mid-2025, the TV personality says she has become more intentional about alignment, prioritising clarity, wellness and purpose over constant hustle.

Enem further disclosed her interest in corporate leadership roles that value emotional intelligence and communication, as well as media collaborations, hosting opportunities, brand partnerships and creative projects centred on honest storytelling and human experience.

Now blending her corporate experience with her media roots, Enem says the new podcast represents both evolution and homecoming.

Conversations with Krystn Enem promises thoughtful guests, unfiltered dialogue and a reminder that no one is alone in their journey.

The podcast now airs exclusively on digital platforms, including YouTube and Spotify, with Season One currently streaming and new episodes already available.