Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has declared that the decision on whether he remains in charge of the national team is entirely up to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Franco-Malian coach was appointed in January 2025 on a two-year contract with a specific target of leading Nigeria to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelle came close to achieving that objective, but Nigeria’s AFCON 2025 campaign ended in heartbreak on Wednesday after the team lost 4-2 on penalties to host nation Morocco in the semi-final at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Despite the disappointment, the 48-year-old tactician expressed willingness to continue in his role, insisting that he remains committed to the project of rebuilding and strengthening the Super Eagles.

Reacting to questions about his position after the defeat, Chelle explained that his fate is not in his own hands and will be determined by the football governing body.

He emphasised that he is prepared to carry on with the job if given the opportunity, but accepted that the final decision rests with the NFF.

Nigeria will now shift focus to the third-place playoff match, while the Federation is expected to review the team’s performance and determine the next steps regarding the coaching position.

“My future, I don’t know for now. I am the coach of Nigeria at this moment, but it depends on whether the NFF want me to continue or not,” he said after the game with Morocco.

“The tournament is not over yet. After the AFCON, I will meet with the NFF and we will decide the next step.”