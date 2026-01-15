The Federal Government has commended the Super Eagles for their performance at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), assuring the team that Nigerians remain proud of them despite their semi-final exit after losing to hosts Morocco. In a Thursday statement by the Minister of Info...

The Federal Government has commended the Super Eagles for their performance at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), assuring the team that Nigerians remain proud of them despite their semi-final exit after losing to hosts Morocco.

In a Thursday statement by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the government praised the players for representing the country with pride, dignity and showcasing their team spirit and resilience throughout the tournament.

The statement reads, “Thank you for giving your all and for representing Nigeria with pride and dignity.

“Even in defeat, you showed character, teamwork, and resilience, and those qualities matter deeply to the nation you represent.”

Idris added, “Football has its highs and lows, but your effort, commitment, and fighting spirit throughout this tournament have earned the respect and gratitude of Nigerians at home and abroad.

“You reminded us that wearing the green and white is about courage, unity, and never giving up. Hold your heads high.”

Idris urged the players to learn from this experience, encouraging them to stay united and return stronger for the next tournament in 2027.

He wrote, Learn from this experience, stay united, and return stronger. Nigeria remains proud of you and grateful for the joy and hope you gave us during this competition.

“Well done, Super Eagles. The nation stands with you, always.”