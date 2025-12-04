Award-winning musician Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has opened up about the one thing that frightens him the most. According to him, his biggest fear is not death, but the possibility of becoming poor again. Speaking during an interview on the Nancy Isime Show, the singer said his greatest fea...

Award-winning musician Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P, has opened up about the one thing that frightens him the most.

According to him, his biggest fear is not death, but the possibility of becoming poor again.

Speaking during an interview on the Nancy Isime Show, the singer said his greatest fear is slipping back into the hardship he experienced growing up.

Mr P recounted his childhood struggles, recalling how his family’s single-room home was demolished after the landlord sold the property.

He described how his parents and eight children lived in a cramped boys’ quarters, with six boys and two girls sharing a one-bedroom space separated only by a curtain.

He said those experiences shaped his outlook on life and fuel his determination to never return to the poverty his family once endured.

He said, “I am not afraid of death. The only thing I am afraid of in this life is poverty, of being broke.

“I have tasted it [poverty] before. I have been in our house with my parents and siblings and a bulldozer came and demolished it.

“We were living in a boys’ quarter, me, my mum, my dad, all of us. The whole family, six boys and two girls living in a one-bedroom apartment. They had to divide the room with a curtain. So, the landlord had sold the compound, we were trying to plead to get some time to plan our relocation and then a bulldozer came and started demolishing the house while we were still in the building.”